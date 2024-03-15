Rishabh Pant is leaving no stone unturned to make his return to competitive cricket in IPL 2024. Having missed more than a year due to injuries suffered in a serious car accident, Pant has been recovering pretty well and is finally ready to come back to action for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Taking to Instagram, the 26-year-old shared a video of him working on his wicketkeeping skills, on his Instagram story. Earlier, Delhi Capitals shared a video of Pant working hard with the bat in the nets. Why Rishabh Pant is Called Spiderman? Know Reason Behind India and Dehli Capitals Wicket-keeper Batsman's Nickname 'Spidey'.

Rishabh Pant Shares Video of Wicketkeeping Practice

Rishabh Pant practising of Wicket-keeping in Delhi capitals Camp 🔥🥵 pic.twitter.com/UrDGsyCC0d — Nilesh Mishra🚩 (@Rushabhsant) March 15, 2024

Rishabh Pant's Instagram Story

Rishabh Pant's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @rishabpant)

