Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been a brilliant asset for the Indian cricket team ever since he made his debut. Pant has played many explicit knocks with his bat and has been brilliant with his gloves behind the wickets. Pant is known for his unorthodox batting style and the shots that he plays while coming down the order. He also keeps all the players engaged in the game by shouting from behind the stumps. 'Feels Like I’m Making My Debut Again', Says Rishabh Pant On Joining Delhi Capital’s Pre-Season Camp Ahead of IPL 2024

Pant has been away from competitive cricket for almost 14 months after he suffered a dangerous car accident in December 2022. However, he is now all set to make a return to the cricket field and will be seen in action during the Indian Premier League 2024. Pant is seen as the successor to former Indian wicket-keeper and veteran captain MS Dhoni. Just like him, Pant also has a lot of nicknames and one of them is 'Spidey'. The left-handed wicket-keeper-batsman got this name during the Australia vs India Test series in 2020-21. Rishabh Pant Hones His Wicketkeeping Skills Ahead of IPL 2024; Delhi Capitals Captain Shares Video

Why Is Rishabh Pant Known As 'Spidey'?

Pant was heard singing 'Spiderman-Spiderman, tune liya mere dil ka chain' from behind the stumps during a Test match against Australia. Pant was named as 'Spidey' after this incident. However, soon after the tour, Pant uploaded a post on Instagram in which he was seen playing with a drone during the team's net session. Interestingly, Pant has named the drone as 'Spidey'.

Rishabh Pant Singing Spiderman Song

Rishabh Pant using those techniques on Green that he should have tried on Warner, singing "Spiderman, Spiderman, tu ne...."😂#AUSvIND #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/eu7e9nml8P — yeagerist🕊️ (@yeagerist_68) January 18, 2021

Rishabh Pant As Spiderman!

🎶Spider-Pant, Spider-Pant Does whatever a spider can Hits a six, takes a catch Guiding India to the match Look out! Here comes the Spider-Pant🎶@RishabhPant17 🕷️ | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3MbmEozLQ2 — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2021

Rishabh Pant With 'Spidey'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Pant has already impressed one and all in the longer format of the cricket with his attacking stroke-play. The wicket-keeper batsman will be looking to emulate his Test cricket success in the limited-overs format after returning to field post the car accident.

