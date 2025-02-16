Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered an injury to his knees during Team India's first practice session in Dubai ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fielding coach T. Dilip helped Pant and then gave a thumbs up (indicating not a serious injury). A few other Indian members joined Dilip and checked Pant. The nature of Pant's injury is yet to be known. The India national cricket team arrived in Dubai on February 15 for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play their first match against Bangladesh on February 20. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Hit the Nets! Indian Batters Train Hard Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Against Bangladesh (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Suffers Knee Injury

Rishabh Pant got hit on his knees 👀 - hope this is not serious 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Nz4e93Jf1b — Nikhil (@TheCric8Boy) February 16, 2025

