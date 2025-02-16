The India national cricket team are gearing up for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Team India will play their matches in Dubai. The Men in Blue arrived in Dubai on February 15. The Rohit Sharma-led India will play their first match against Bangladesh on February 20. Ahead of their Group A fixture, Team India practised for the first time in Dubai. A video has gone viral on social media, where Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were spotted grinding hard in the nets. Both batters looked confident in their shots and footwork. Virat Kohli Showcases Heartwarming Gesture by Signing Autograph for Little Fan During Team India’s Practice Session in Dubai Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill Train Hard in Nets

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill batting together during practice session at Dubai 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AxslDBA5t5 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)