Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs in the 10th match of the IPL 2024 season. Youngster Riyan Parag won the Man of the Match award for his batting performance. Invited to bat first, Rajasthan Royals were in deep trouble, after losing early wickets in the first power play. But 22-year-old Riyan Parag held one end and formed important 54-run and 52-run partnerships with Ravi Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel respectively. He scored 84 runs off 45 deliveries putting up 185 runs on the board for the home side. Delhi Capitals also started similarly, but David Warner (49 runs) and Thristan Stubbs (44 runs) put the visitors in control of the game. Yet they failed to reach the desired target and lost the match by 12 runs. Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets each for the Royals. Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Argue With Umpire Over Overseas Players Limit After RR Field Rovman Powell During IPL 2024 Match Against DC.

Riyan Parag Wins Man of The Match Award

When the going got tough, Riyan Parag came out all guns blazing and scored a magnificent 84* 👏👏 He receives the Player of the Match award 🏆 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/gSsTvJeK8v#TATAIPL | #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/qYa1QmatlL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)