Rajasthan Royals (RR) hosted Delhi Capitals (DC) for the 10th match of the IPL 2024 season. Batting first RR scored 185 runs. As the teams entered the field for the second innings the hosts ‘mistakenly’ fielded an extra overseas player. DC head coach Ricky Ponting pointed out the mistake to the on-field umpire in the first over only. While the umpire was discussing the issue with Ponting, DC’s Director of cricket Sourav Ganguly supported Ponting in the argument. ‘Chennai Rajasthan Royals’ Broadcaster Goofs Up During RR vs DC IPL 2024 Match, Fans React.

Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Argue With Umpire Over Overseas Players Limit

Lafda in IPL and who would have imagined Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly would be the tag team partners 😄#IPL2024 #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/Cn0z0q38Mh — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)