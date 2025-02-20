India national cricket team vice-captain Shubman Gill hammered a huge 98m six against Bangladesh speedster Tanzim Hasan Sakib during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. The incident happened during the fourth ball of the ninth over while chasing. Tanzim bowled a short-of-length delivery around off-stump to Gill. The youngster played a short-arm jab from the front foot and launched the ball for a huge maximum. India captain Rohit Sharma was impressed and smiled after seeing Gill's shot. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Rishad Hossain Dismisses Indian Batter for 22 Runs During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

98m Six from India Vice-Captain

9️⃣8️⃣metres 😲 A breathtaking six from Shubman Gill. Watch LIVE on @StarSportsIndia in India. Here's how to watch LIVE wherever you are 👉 https://t.co/AIBA0YZyiZ pic.twitter.com/LgIK5AjixQ — ICC (@ICC) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)