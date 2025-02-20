India national cricket team star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed by Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain for 22 runs during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 23rd over while chasing. Rishad Hossain bowled a length delivery outside off-stump. Kohli went on the back foot to cut and didn't keep it down. Soumya Sarkar at the backward point region took an easy catch. The right-handed batter made 22 runs off 38 deliveries, including one four. Virat Kohli Equals Mohammad Azharuddin's Record Of Most Catches for India in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Huge Wicket for Bangladesh!

