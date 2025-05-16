The Rohit Sharma stand was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 16. And it was indeed heartwarming to see the star cricketer's proud parents inaugurating the space at the iconic venue. The MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) has formally inaugurated four new spaces at the Wankhede Stadium Sharad Pawar Stand, the Rohit Sharma Stand, the Ajit Wadekar Stand, and the MCA Office Lounge, which is in memory of ex-MCA president Amol Kale who tragically passed away last year due to cardiac arrest in New York. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also attended the ceremony. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli To Remain in A+ Grade of Central Contracts Despite Test Retirements, Confirms BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

Rohit Sharma's Stand Unveiled at Wankhede Stadium

#WATCH | Mumbai | Rohit Sharma stands unveiled at Wankhede stadium. Indian ODI men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his family, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, and others, are also present. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is formally… pic.twitter.com/K39kSfRkCY — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

Pic of Rohit Sharma's Parents Inaugurating 'Rohit Sharma Stand' at Wankhede Stadium

The proud Parents of Rohit Sharma.🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/S3CyWCBnu6 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) May 16, 2025

Another Pic

What else a father can ask for? A proud moment for Rohit Sharma’s father. Guy who’s coming from Borivali, has a stand on his name in Wankhede!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6KeTIF5y9O — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) May 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)