Despite having taken Test retirements, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will continue to remain in A+ grade in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) central contract list, which was renewed in April for the 2024-25 season. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, talking to ANI, confirmed that Kohli and Sharma will continue to get all privileges of Grade A+ despite bidding two formats — T20I and Test — adieu. Apart from Kohli and Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are the only senior men's members of the Indian national cricket team to hold a Grade A+ central contract. BCCI Announces Central Contracts for 2024-25; Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan Return, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Among Four Players in A+ Category.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli To Remain in A+ Central Contract List

