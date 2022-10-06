Sanju Samson scored a fighting 86* off 63 deliveries but that was not enough as South Africa beat India by nine runs in the 1st ODI on October 6, Thursday in Lucknow. Samson led India's fightback, first with Shreyas Iyer (50) and later Shardul Thakur (33) but eventually, India ended up on the losing side, after the side had gotten off to a slow start in the 250-run chase. Earlier, the match was shortened to 40 overs a side owing to a long rain delay and South Africa, asked to bat first, scored 249/4 with David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen hitting fifties.

South Africa Beat India in 1st ODI 2022:

🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 9 RUNS Wickets at regular intervals gave the #Proteas the early momentum but India fought back. A 93-run sixth-wicket stand threatened to steal the win but our bowlers held their nerve to claim the victory#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/MqRBks42TE — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 6, 2022

