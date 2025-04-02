There has been reports going viral on social media that Mumbai cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav will move from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming domestic season. It has been reported that the GCA has been making offers to the players and a possible move is on the cards for the Indian T20I captain. Although Suryakumar Yadav has shared a post on social media refuting the report and also shared a screenshot of the report with caption, 'Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas'. (Journalist or script writer? If I needed to laugh, I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Total rubbish'. BCCI Announces Fixtures of Indian Cricket Team For 2025 Home Season; Check Full Schedule of Team India.

Suryakumar Yadav Refutes Rumours of Moving From Mumbai to Goa

Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VG3YwQ5eYb — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 2, 2025

