BCCI has announced the schedule for India national cricket team's international home season for 2025. The upcoming season will consist of India facing off against West Indies and South Africa across Test matches, ODIs and T20s. The home season will commence with the Test series against West Indies, starting on October 2 Ahmedabad. The second and final Test of the series will be held in Kolkata from October 10. Following the West Indies series, India will host South Africa across all three formats. The Test series against South Africa will be historic as Guwahati is set to host its maiden Test match. The series will begin in New Delhi on November 14, with Guwahati hosting the second Test from 22nd November. India and South Africa will then battle it out in a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series in December, with the final taking place in Ahmedabad. India's Performance In Cricket World Cups: Number of ICC Men’s WC Titles Won By Men in Blue Across Formats.

BCCI Announces Fixtures of Indian Cricket Team

