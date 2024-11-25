Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid are former cricket players who played for the India National Cricket Team in the past and took Indian cricket to the next stage with their leadership skills and batting skills. Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid shared a heartwarming moment after Sourav Ganguly hugged Rahul Dravid during the ongoing IPL mega auction. Rahul Dravid is the head coach for Rajasthan Royals, and Sourav Ganguly is the director of JSW sports who also owns Delhi Capitals. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Akeil Hosein, Adil Rashid and Keshav Maharaj Go Unsold.

Sourav Ganguly Hugs Rahul Dravid During IPL 2025 Mega Auction

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)