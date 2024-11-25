IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online Day 2: Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Mega Auction witnessed franchises spend big bucks on Indian players, where the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Venkatesh Iyer made the most money from the marquee event. However, few franchises remained quite tight with their spending power and opted to take and wait-and-watch approach, looking to catch hold of players on Day 2, with many teams low on purse. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Ends.

Pant broke the record for being the most expensive player purchased in the history of IPL with his INR 27 crore bid by Lucknow Super Giants. Shreyas Iyer, who held the aforementioned record for a few moments, was snarred by Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore. Venkatesh Iyer, who quite late in the evening became the third most expensive Indian player ever in IPL history was purchased back by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 23.75 crore. Overall, on Day 1 alone franchises spent INR 467.95 crores on acquiring players. Why is IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar App and Website?

List of Players Sold at IPL 2025 Auction

Team-Wise Players Bought At IPL 2025 Auction

LSG Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Rishabh Pant (27 Crore INR), David Miller (7.5 Crore INR), Aiden Markam (2 Crore INR), Mitchell Marsh (3.40 Crore INR), Avesh Khan (9.75 Crore INR), Abdul Samad (4.2 Crore INR), Aryan Juyal (30 Lakh INR).

PBKS Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Arshdeep Singh (RTM at 18 Crore INR), Shreyas Iyer (26. 75 Crore INR), Yuzvendra Chahal (18 Crore INR) Marcus Stoinis (11 Crore INR), Glenn Maxwell (4.20 Crore INR), Nehal Wadhera (4.2 Crore INR), Harpreet Brar (1.5 Crore INR), Vishnu Vinod (95 Lakh INR), Vijaykumar Vyshak (1.8 Crore INR), Yash Thakur (1.6 Crore INR).

GT Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Kagiso Rabada (10.75 Crore INR), Jos Buttler (15.75 Crore INR), Mohammed Siraj (12.25 Crore INR), Prasidh Krishna (9.5 Crore INR), Nishant Sindhu (30 Lakh INR), Mahipal Lomror (1.7 Crore INR), Kumar Kushagra (65 Lakh INR), Anuj Rawat (30 Lakh INR), Manav Suthar (30 Lakh).

RCB Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Liam Livingstone (8.28 Crore INR), Phil Salt (11.50 Crore INR), Jitesh Sharma (11 Crore INR), Josh Hazlewood (12.50 Crore INR), Rasikh Dar (6 Crore INR), Suyash Sharma (2.6 Crore INR).

SRH Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Mohammed Shami (10 Crore INR), Harshal Patel (8 Crore INR), Ishan Kishan (11.60 Crore INR), Adam Zampa (2.4 Crore INR), Rahul Chahar (3.2 Crore INR), Atharva Taide (30 Lakh), Abhinav Manohar (3.2 Crore INR), Simarjeet Singh (1.5 Crore INR).

DC Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: KL Rahul (14 Crore INR), Mitchell Starc (11.75 Crore INR), Harry Brook (6.25 Crore INR), Jake Fraser-McGurk ( RTM at 10 Crore INR), T Natarajan (10.75 Crore INR), Karun Nair (50 Lakh), Sameer Rizvi (95 Lakh INR), Ashutosh Sharma (3.8 Crore INR), Mohit Sharma (2.2 Crore INR).

CSK Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Devon Conway (6. 25 Crore INR), Rahul Tripathi (3.4 Crore INR), Rachin Ravindra (4 Crore INR), Ravichandran Ashwin (9.75 Crore INR), Khaleel Ahmed (4.80 Crore), Noor Ahmad (10 Crore INR), Vijay Shankar (1.2 Crore INR).

RR Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Jofra Archer (12.50 Crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (5.25 Crore), Maheesh Theekshana (4.40 Crore INR), Akash Madhwal (12 Crore INR). Kumar Karthikeya (30 Lakh INR).

KKR Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Venkatesh Iyer (23.75 Crore INR), Quinton de Kock (3.60 Crore INR), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (2.00 Crore INR), Anrich Nortje (6.50 Crore INR), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (3 Crore), Vaibhav Arora (1.8 Crore INR), Mayank Markande (30 Lakh INR).

MI Players Bought at IPL 2025 Auction: Trent Boult (12.50 Crore INR), Naman Dhir (5.25 Crore INR), Robin Minz (65 Lakh), Karn Sharma (50 Lakh INR).

Several high-profile players repurchased such as David Warner, Devdutt Padikkal, Jonny Bairstow, and Piyush Chawla, who could make their way back into the auction pool on Day 2 in the unsold category list during the accelerated round.