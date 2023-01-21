After defeat to India in their first game, South Africa Women continue their campaign in the Tri Series at home against West Indies Women. The 2nd T20I match of the Women's Tri-Series between South Africa Women and West Indies Women will be played on January 21 (Saturday) at Buffalo Park in East London. The match will start at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The toss will be held at 06:00 pm IST. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for South Africa Women's Tri-series 2023 and they will provide the live telecast of this match in India. Fans can watch the Live Streaming of the 1st T20I of Women's Tri-Series 2023 on the Disney+Hotstar app or website. South Africa Tri-Series 2023 Points Table Updated Live: India Go Top After Beating South Africa in Opener.

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)