Sunil Gavaskar showed his dance steps as he shook a leg to the popular 'Deewangi Deewangi' song from the movie 'Om Shanti Om', during Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary celebrations, on January 19. The legendary cricketer-turned-commentator was invited to come up ahead on the stage by singer Shekhar Ravijani and he then broke out into a dance step with former women's team cricketer Diana Edulji clapping beside him. Later on, Ravijani went over to both Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar and had both of them sing the song as well. The video of this went viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph For Young Fan During Wankhede Stadium's 50th Anniversary Celebration Ceremony, Fist Bumps With Him (Watch Video).

Sunil Gavaskar Dances During Wankhede Stadium's 50th Anniversary Celebrations

