An adorable moment was witnessed at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the 50-year anniversary celebration event. A young fan in Team India jersey, seemed to be a huge Rohit Sharma as he ran to the invited Indian captain and asked for an autograph on his bat. After he got it, he went back again to Rohit and got a fist bump from him. Fans loved the moment and the video went viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Flaunts His Dapper Look Ahead of Attending Wankhede Stadium's 50th Anniversary Celebration Ceremony (See Pic).

Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph For Young Fan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)