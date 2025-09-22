Team India have won four matches in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. They have defeated Pakistan twice and are currently favourites to be the first team to enter the final. After the six-wicket victory against Pakistan on September 21, Suryakumar Yadav was spotted having fun with a golden retriever as he cracked 'dog jokes' with it. Suryakumar called the dog 'entertainment' and made the viewers laugh while conversing with it. Fans loved to see the Indian T20I captain enjoying his time and made the video viral on social media. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Hilarious Reply on Team India’s Dropped Catches Against Pakistan, Says ‘Fielding Coach Ne Email Daal Diya Hai Ladkon Ko…’.

Suryakumar Yadav Cracks 'Dog Jokes' With A Golden Retriever

Bhow ❌ Bhau ☑️ pic.twitter.com/PzCKii59Za — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 22, 2025

