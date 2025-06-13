Sydney Sixers signed Pakistan national cricket team star batter Babar Azam for his maiden stint in the Big Bash League (BBL). The former captain will feature in the upcoming edition of the BBL. With over 10,000 international runs across formats, Babar Azam has been a key figure in Pakistan. The veteran cricketer has been ranked among the world's top batters in ODI and T20I cricket. Babar has a lot of experience across multiple T20 leagues, and the Pakistan stalwart will bring a wealth of experience to the Sydney Sixers for the upcoming Big Bash League. Sydney Sixers Tease Pakistan Stalwart Babar Azam Signing Ahead of Upcoming Big Bash League Season 15 (Watch Video).

Sydney Sixers Sign Babar Azam for BBL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)