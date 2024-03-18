New Zealand batting sensation is here in India and has joined the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Williamson will be an essential part of the GT's squad as his great batting skills can help the team take proper control of their batting. Gujarat Titans took to social media and announced that Williamson had joined them with a picture of him and captioned it as, "Aavo Aavo Kane bhai...Tamaru Swagat Chhe" (Come Come Kane brother, you are welcomed). IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Joins Gujarat Titans Squad Ahead of Upcoming Season (View Pics).

Kane Williamson Joins Gujarat Giants

