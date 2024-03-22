The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) took to social media and paid tribute to MS Dhoni as he quits as a captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Dhoni has captained CSK from the inaugural edition of the IPL. DC shared a video of Rishabh Pant talking about being a captain for the first time in 2021 for Delhi Capitals and how excited he is to play his first game as captain against MS Dhoni. "Got to learn a lot and will get to learn more," Rishabh Pant further added. ‘Going to MS You at the Toss’ Rajasthan Royals’ Pay Touching Tribute to MS Dhoni As He Relinquishes CSK Captaincy Ahead of IPL 2024.

Watch Video Here

Thank you ©️ Thala 💛 Throwing back to the eve of Rishabh Pant's first match as ©️ in 2021 against Mahi bhai himself 🦁#MSDhoni #RishabhPant | @msdhoni | @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/mDdCBMiqFO — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)