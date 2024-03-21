Tributes have flown in from all corners after MS Dhoni gave up the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a day before IPL 2024. In a ground-breaking announcement, the five-time IPL winners named Ruturaj Gaikwad as the new captain as he took over the reins of the side prior to the 17th season of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals, like the other IPL franchises, paid tribute to the legendary Dhoni, who will go down as one of the tournament's best-ever captains. Posting a pic of Dhoni with Sanju Samson, they wrote, "Going to MS you at the toss:(". ‘I Feel Privileged’ Ruturaj Gaikwad Reacts After Replacing MS Dhoni As CSK Captain Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Rajasthan Royals' Tribute for MS Dhoni

going to MS you at the toss :( pic.twitter.com/V2j2b8Tdg6 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 21, 2024

