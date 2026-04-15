Royal Challengers Bengaluru fielder Tim David celebrated a spectacular catch with John Cena’s iconic'You Can't See Me' gesture during the RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 match against the Lucknow Super Giants. Stationed in the deep, David executed a brilliant running catch to dismiss LSG all-rounder George Linde off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Immediately after securing the ball, the Australian international recreated the famous WWE taunt, with footage of the moment instantly going viral online. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Scorecard.

Tim David's Pulls a You Can't See Me Celebration

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