IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans are set to lock horns against Siechem Madurai Panthers in a TNPL 2022 clash on Wednesday, July 20. The match would be played at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground and is scheduled to get underway at 7:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this game on the Voot app.

