Arjun Tendulkar retained his place in the Mumbai Indians lineup against Sunrisers Hyderabad after debut against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. The young paceman impressed with his line lengths and swing upfront with the new ball. But like the first game, in this game too he was bowling in the mid 120s. Batters doesn't seem to get troubled by his pace although he did not go for much runs. He is yet to get a wicket in this game. Fans took to twitter and suggested Arjun that he needs to increase his pace for survival.

Needs to Get His Pace Up

Arjun Tendulkar needs to get his pace up, or else it might be tough for him to be around for long. Have not seen any 125 kmph be there for long, baring bhuvi praveen kumar who had exceptional swing. #IPL2O23 #MIvsSRH — Striver (@striver_79) April 18, 2023

Too Slow

Arjun Tendulkar right now is too slow for a guy his built and age,he needs to increase his pace. He has got all the right people including Zak around him, hopefully minor tweaks to action, run-up,delivery stride etc helps him get to Mid 130s at least.#SRHvsMI #IPL2023 — Akash (@Akashkumarjha14) April 18, 2023

Needs to Improve the Pace

The only thing Arjun Tendulkar has to improve is his pace, if he can hit 135 consistently, he can bowl fuller, his height makes up for his pace when he bowls good length but full lengths are ought to be punished. — Adi (@Fan101Manc) April 18, 2023

He Has to Add Pace

Arjun Tendulkar is tall and above 6.1 feet!! If he can add pace and can constantly bowl 135kph+ then he will be a very great prospect! He can work with Zak and learn a lot from him and improve himself #ArjunTendulkar — Athiswamy (@athitheboss) April 18, 2023

Another Suggestion

Arjun Tendulkar needs to pick up his pace, else will get found out easily. — Nayan Mohapatra (@nayanmoha) April 18, 2023

