Former Indian Cricket Irfan Pathan's son Imran, and nephews Ayaan and Raiyaan had the opportunity to stand with the Team India cricketers as the national anthems played ahead of the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Former left arm seamer shared the photo of his dears on the biggest stage and thanked ICC and BCCI calling it an 'Unforgettable Moment'. MS Dhoni Spotted Gingerly Protecting Injured Left Knee While Coming Down the Stairs During Ancestral Village Visit, Video Goes Viral!

Irfan Pathan' Son Imran, Nephews Ayaan and Raiyaan Stand With Team India Cricketers

Witnessing my son Imran, and my nephews Ayaan and Raiyaan, standing proudly for the National Anthem on the field is a memory that will last a lifetime. Grateful to @ICC @BCCI for this unforgettable moment. pic.twitter.com/Z8Fc5XbpUR — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)