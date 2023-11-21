MS Dhoni injured his left knee during the IPL 2023 while playing for CSK and had to immediately undergo surgery. Even after several months in recovery, it seems that his knee is not back to the best as a video surface from Dhoni's time in his recent ancestral village visit in Uttarakhand. In the video, Dhoni is spotted coming down a staircase gingerly with his left knee straightened. He could be seen deliberately avoiding extra weight on his knees as he came down the stairs. CSK fans were visibly worried as they anticipate a retirement from MS Dhoni because of the injury and the video went viral in no time. ‘Chaye Pee Lete Hai’ MS Dhoni Comes Up With Epic Reaction While Asking for Directions From Locals at His Ancestral Village in Uttarakhand, Video Goes Viral!

MS Dhoni Spotted Gingerly Protecting Injured Left Knee

Brooo Dhoni's knees aren't giving me confidence ☠️ Hope he has one more season in him. pic.twitter.com/az62tcfmh9 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 21, 2023

