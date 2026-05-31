Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Down in Ahmedabad For RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final (Watch Video)

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Teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has touched down in Ahmedabad ahead of the IPL 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). A viral video captured the 15-year-old batting sensation checking out of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport airport along with his guardian Romi Bhinder, drawing immense crowd attention despite his franchise, Rajasthan Royals, being eliminated in Qualifier 2. Sooryavanshi finished his breakthrough campaign with 776 runs, securing the Orange Cap. Though visibly distraught after his stellar 96-run knock went in vain against GT on Friday, his presence for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final has fueled significant fan excitement ahead of the final clash. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lands in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi arrived in Ahmedabad to watch the IPL final, as excitement builds ahead of the RCB vs GT match pic.twitter.com/BmHVQEsW3q — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).