Users Mistake Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fan Account As His Real One, Slam Sanjay Manjrekar on X

Sanjay Manjrekar is facing backlash for his stance on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Photo X@sanjaymanjrekar)

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Cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar faced severe backlash on X (formerly Twitter) after suggesting that teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be dropped from the India A squad on disciplinary grounds. Manjrekar argued that the 15-year-old required a one-match suspension following an on-field altercation with Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage. Netizens firstly mistook a fake Sooryavanshi account on X as the real one, and started to slam the former India cricketer-turned-commentator. Fans urged the minor from ignoring Manjrekar's opinions, and ignoring the ex-Mumbai player, and focus on the game in hand. Manjrekar is quite infamous amongst Indian cricket fans for his outrageous and debatable stances on active players. 'Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi', Sanjay Manjrekar Demands India A Management To Drop Opener After On-Field Altercation Incident

Fake Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Account Replies to Sanjay Manjrekar

I respect your experience a lot. But please don't judge from the half video going viral on internet. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/b43ELTQSIX — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Daily (@VaibhavSV12) June 18, 2026

User Slams Sanjay Manjrekar

Please do not respond to every crazy hacks calling them experts.. this guy had one century in his entire career Sanjay is losing his Sanity in old age Public is 💯 behind you, okay ? Play kick ass cricket and send balls to Timbuktu — MLTexas (@MLTexasju) June 18, 2026

Another Fan Lashes Out At Sanjay Manjrekar

Don't worry Mr.Destroyer, we are always with you... & That's why he is not your Coach..... He is just a Western Puppet ....always criticised our Players like #KingKohli, so you can expect it... See his arrogant line - WHATEVER THE PROVOCATIONS... What kind of behaviour he want,… pic.twitter.com/TYv8xr0n5Y — SANATANA DHARMA SEVAK (@SinghS80276742) June 18, 2026

'Just Do Not Reply'

Suryavanshi just do not reply. Sanjay Manjrekar is senior. And also he has done this to all great players. Just move on. Nation is with you. — Himanshu Jain (@HemanNamo) June 18, 2026

Dont' Pay Attention To Sanjay!

Don’t pay attention to Sanjay! He was technically perfect in nets only! Rest is visible in his records! Frankly speaking he is a buffoon with a mic! — NemalS (@nemal_s) June 18, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).