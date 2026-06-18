Cricket

Users Mistake Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fan Account As His Real One, Slam Sanjay Manjrekar on X

Sanjay Manjrekar argued that the 15-year-old required a one-match suspension following an on-field altercation with Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage.

Team Latestly | Published: Jun 18, 2026 08:28 PM IST
Users Mistake Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fan Account As His Real One, Slam Sanjay Manjrekar on X
Sanjay Manjrekar is facing backlash for his stance on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Photo X@sanjaymanjrekar)
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Cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar faced severe backlash on X (formerly Twitter) after suggesting that teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be dropped from the India A squad on disciplinary grounds. Manjrekar argued that the 15-year-old required a one-match suspension following an on-field altercation with Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage. Netizens firstly mistook a fake Sooryavanshi account on X as the real one, and started to slam the former India cricketer-turned-commentator. Fans urged the minor from ignoring Manjrekar's opinions, and ignoring the ex-Mumbai player, and focus on the game in hand. Manjrekar is quite infamous amongst Indian cricket fans for his outrageous and debatable stances on active players. 'Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi', Sanjay Manjrekar Demands India A Management To Drop Opener After On-Field Altercation Incident

Fake Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Account Replies to Sanjay Manjrekar

User Slams Sanjay Manjrekar

Another Fan Lashes Out At Sanjay Manjrekar

'Just Do Not Reply'

Dont' Pay Attention To Sanjay!

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

IND A India A Sanjay Manjrekar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Suryavanshi