Dhruv Jurel impressed with his performance in the India vs England 4th Test 2024 at Ranchi and earned a well-deserved man of the match award just in his second Test. The key performance of the match arrived from his bat when he stitched a crucial partnership with Kuldeep Yadav denying England a healthy first innings lead. Jurel got a call up in the Test squad ahead of the third Test. While talking about his feelings after earning the call up, Jurel said that his father was confused which India team he got selected in because he was playing in age group teams and India A too. To it he admitted replying 'Virat Bhaiya Rohit Bhaiya ki Team' (The Team Virat and Rohit play for). Fans loved his adorable way to explain and made the video viral on social media. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024: To Come Out on the Right Side of the Very Hard-Fought Series Feels Very Good, Says Rohit Sharma.

Dhruv Jurel's Heartwarming Explanation to Father About His Selection in Indian Team Goes Viral

Virat bhaiya and Rohit bhaiya wali team 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/ryeSprcUIo — Shubham (@shubhamg23) February 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)