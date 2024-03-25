Recently, the lookalikes of renowned cricketers like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have been very popular among fans and have been spotted frequently in the stadiums. Shikhar Dhawan's lookalike was spotted during the IPL 2024 match between RCB and PBKS at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. When the broadcaster focused the camera on his face and he was showed on the big screen, Virat Kohli, who was fielding on the boundary line, broke out in laughter. Fans loved the reaction and made the video viral on social media. Fan Breaches Security to Touch Virat Kohli's Feet During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Virat Kohli Breaks Out in Laughter After Seeing Shikhar Dhawan's Lookalike

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)