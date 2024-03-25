As Virat Kohli opened the batting alongside Faf du Plessis at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings, a fan entered stadium to touch his feet. The fan breached security at the stadium and ran straight to Kohli who was in the middle batting, hugged him and touched his feet. The game was interrupted for some time until security took the fan outside. Netizens loved how people love Virat Kohli passionately and made the video viral on social media. Pichkaari Fight! Ashes Rivals Steve Smith and Stuart Board Attend Holi Celebration Together in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral!

Fan Breaches Security to Touch Virat Kohli's Feet

A fan breached the security to meet Virat Kohli at the Chinnaswamy Stadium#RCBvsPBKS #IPL2024 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/cwmbioGp8d — Vathan Ballal (@VathanBallal) March 25, 2024

