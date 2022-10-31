Virat Kohli, India's star batsman, took to Instagram and wrote about a security breach at his hotel room. In a leaked video, a fan, probably a member of hotel staff, was seen filming Kohli's hotel room in Perth and gave tour of Kohli's wardrobe and accessories. Kohli while sharing the video on Instagram wrote about the privacy breach, "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy," Kohli wrote.

"If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment," Kohli added in his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Ridiculous breach of privacy by the fan filming @imVkohli But just nice to know how organised the man is! 🙏 — Gaurav Chattur (@chatturg) October 31, 2022

Virat Kohli has shared disturbing footage of what appears to be strangers recording a video in his hotel room. 📸 Instagram/virat.kohli#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Cq9Dr2uzWc — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) October 31, 2022

