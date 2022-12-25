India registered a hard-fought victory against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Chasing a total of 145, India were reduced to 74-7. However, a 71-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer helped India to win the match and the series. After the winning runs, former captain, Virat Kohli hugged Shreyas Iyer. The pictures of this moment have now gone viral. Twitterati All Praises for Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Ashwin After Their Match-winning Partnership Helps India Beat Bangladesh in 2nd Test.

Kohli Embraced Iyer

The winning hug between Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/sbNXjVaKks — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)