India registered yet another victory against Bangladesh at the IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Rahul Dravid's side however had to fight very hard throughout the test, especially in the second innings. Being asked to chase a target of 145, at one stage India were struggling at 74-7. Then a clutch 71-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer took India home. After the nail-biting finish, fans on Twitter started praising the duo for keeping their calm and turning the match around. IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: Twitterati React After Rishabh Pant’s Cheap Dismissal.

The Best All Rounder and A Future leader

Ravi Ashwin is the best Test Allrounder in the World right now. Shreyas Iyer has capability to lead Indian cricket team in future.#INDvBAN — Adarsh Srinivas Singh (@ImAadarsh45) December 25, 2022

Experience, Skill and Temperament

Experience, skill, temperament of Ashwin with Shreyas Iyer took India home with 3 wickets win against good bowling by Bangladesh. — Shankar (@shankarsai62) December 25, 2022

A Partnership for A Long Time

A partnership to remember for a long time between Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer. #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/K8yJoVem4Y — FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) December 25, 2022

Stubborn

Team India won the 2nd test by 3 wickets all thanks to the partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin & Shreyas Iyer 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fM9nM4gI5J — Kaushik 🇮🇳 (@the_memer_kid_) December 25, 2022

