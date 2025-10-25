One of the best One-Day International (ODI) batters, Virat Kohli, surpassed former Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-getter in ODIs, and is only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar, who leads with 18,426 runs in the format. Kohli needed 54 runs to break Sangakkara's tally of 14,234 runs, and with his 75th half-century in the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 at Sydney, Kohli ended up passing the Sri Lankan's numbers. In 305 ODIs, Kohli has amassed 14235* runs with 75 fifties and 51 centuries at an astounding average of 57.63. SCG Erupts in Joy As Virat Kohli Gets Off The Mark In IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 After Successive Ducks; Ace India Batter Smiles and Celebrates With Fist Pump (Watch Video).

(*Ongoing)

Virat Kohli is Only Behind Sachin Tendulkar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)