After a string of ducks, Virat Kohli finally managed to get the monkey off his back and scored his first runs of the ongoing Australia tour in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025, which saw the crowd at SCG erupt in joy as fans celebrated the ace batter's first run. Kohli took a single on the first ball he faced off Josh Hazlewood, which saw the crowd at SCG dance and cheer as loud as possible for their favourite batter, who celebrated with a fist pump and let a smile out as well at the non-strikers' end. Kohli is currently batting on 25 off 28, and has already added 42 runs with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket. Fans can check out Virat Kohli's single to get off the mark after successive ducks and the SCG crowd erupting in joy below. Virat Kohli Catch Video: Watch Star Indian Cricketer's Sharp Grab to Dismiss Matthew Short During IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025.

Virat Kohli's Single Sees SCG Erupt in Joy

So many emotions! ☺️🥹❤️ He’s off the mark & the crowd has made its happiness loud and clear! 🙌 Will we witness a Chase Master special from #ViratKohli tonight? 🔥#AUSvIND 👉 3rd ODI | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/0evPIuANAu pic.twitter.com/SZiBRnnvUY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 25, 2025

