Harshal Patel has grabbed the headline for his hat-trick against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 match. With this, he has impressed the netizens and the fans just can't stop praising Harshal Patel. This also included RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and many others who hailed him for having a lion's share in RCB's 54-run win against Mumbai Indians. Check out the tweets below.

Virat Kohli:

Oh my gosh!

Oh my gosh Harshal Patel you bloody magician! 🔥 #RCBvMI — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) September 26, 2021

Sehwag:

Harshal Patel was spectacular and Yuzvendra Chahal showed why he is such a smart cricketer. Graet win for @RCBTweets . Still see India tweaking the final 15 for the World Cup. #RCBvMI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 26, 2021

RCB:

Harshal Patel now has a fifer and a hattrick against MI in the same season. 🔥🔥🔥 The Purple Cap isn’t going anywhere. 😎#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2021 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/YYOj4mEdBy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 26, 2021

IPL:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)