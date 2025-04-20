Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni got one of the loudest cheers from the Wankhede crowd during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The legendary cricketer came out to bat after Shivam Dube was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the 17th over of the first innings. The Wankhede crowd went wild after they saw Dhoni stepping out to bat for the last few overs. Below is the viral video. Watch 17-Year-Old Ayush Mhatre Slam Two Consecutive Sixes Against Ashwani Kumar During MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

Fans Go Wild at Wankhede Stadium As MS Dhoni Walks Out to Bat

MI fan starts cheering for CSK after MS Dhoni walks out to bat at Wankhede. pic.twitter.com/gnDknHiOAw — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 20, 2025

