The 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre impressed everyone on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut. Playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the rising youngster showcased his talent with the bat against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Playing on his home ground, Ayush Mhatre slammed 32 runs off 15 deliveries, including six boundaries. A video has gone viral on social media where Ayush Mhatre slammed two consecutive sixes against left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar. The incident happened during the fifth and sixth deliveries of the over. On the fifth delivery, Ayush Mhatre played a superb flick followed by a brilliant pull shot on the final delivery. Old Interview of Ayush Mhatre Batting as Six-Year-Old Goes Viral Ahead of His Debut in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Fearless Cricket From Ayush Mhatre

𝙁𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙁𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙗𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙣𝙩 🤩 How about that for a start 🔥 Ayush Mhatre's #TATAIPL career is up and away in some fashion 💛#CSK 52/1 after 6 overs. Updates ▶ https://t.co/v2k7Y5sIdi#MIvCSK | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/UVvmdWotvY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2025

