Chennai Super Kings took to social media to share the reaction to Rachin Ravindra joining them for his debut IPL season. CSK side grabbed him for an amount of INR 1.80 crore. Rachin mentioned how grateful he is to play alongside his fellow New Zealand teammates Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner. Rachin also mentioned that he is very lucky to play with the "Greats" of the game such as MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. At the end of the video, Rachin was seen saying "Whistle Podu". Chennai Super Kings Squad For IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra Sold To CSK For INR 1.80 Crore At Indian Premier League Auction.

