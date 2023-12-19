Rachin Ravindra has been sold to Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2024 auction on December 19 for a sum of Rs 1.80 lakh. The New Zealand youngster impressed one and all with his performances in the ICC World Cup 2023 where he was one of the highest run-scorers. Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings were involved in a bidding war for the player before CSK got the player. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Get List of Sold and Unsold Players.

Rachin Ravindra Sold to CSK

