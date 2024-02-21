As the Women's Premier League (WPL) Season 2 is coming close to a start, with the likes of Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra, now Tiger Shroff will also be forming in the opening ceremony of the mega event. Kartik Aaryan and Sidharth Malhotra's announcement has already come earlier in the day. The event is also named 'Cricket ka Queendom'. It will be taking place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23. The event has a scheduled start time of 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). JioCinema and Sports 18 will broadcast the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. WPL 2024: Sidharth Malhotra To Perform at Women’s Premier League Season Two Opening Ceremony.

Join Tiger Shroff as he fights for the Crown

Yeh Kingdom nahin, Ab Queendom Hai! Join @iTIGERSHROFF as he fights for the Crown for his Queendom! 🤩 Watch #TATAWPL 2024 Opening Ceremony on @JioCinema & @Sports18 LIVE from the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. 🗓️ 23rd Feb ⏰ 6.30 pm 🎟️ https://t.co/jP2vYAVWv8 pic.twitter.com/DGbrS7goYD — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)