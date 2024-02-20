As the schedule for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season is out we can see more and more stars now will be performing at the opening ceremony of the second edition's mega event. Bollywood sensation Sidharth Malhotra will be performing at the opening ceremony. Kartik Aaryan is one of the Bollywood actors who will be performing at the same event. The event is also named 'Cricket ka Queendom'. It will be taking place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23. The event has a scheduled start time of 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). JioCinema and Sports 18 will broadcast the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. WPL 2024: Kartik Aaryan to Perform at Women’s Premier League Season Two Opening Ceremony.

