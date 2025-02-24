Fans trolled Mohammad Rizwan with funny memes and jokes after Pakistan lost to India by six wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. Pakistan batted first and were bowled out for 241 with Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets and India cruised to victory riding on a 51st ODI century from the bat of Virat Kohli. The Pakistan national cricket team captain had memorably once said, "Ya toh win hai ya learn hai," (Either you win or you learn) and fans recalled that while trolling him after the Green Shirts lost to India. Pakistan now have lost both their matches and are virtually out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Take a look at some memes below. Fans in Pakistan Celebrate After Virat Kohli Completed His Century in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Video Surfaces.

'Ya toh Win Hai Ya Learn Hai'

Ya toh win hai ya toh Learn hai ji😭 pic.twitter.com/MzMnhtBggZ — Hiphop Pe Comments (@hiphoppecomment) February 23, 2025

'Aaj Learn Mil Gaya Ji'

Ya to win hai ya to learn h 😭#IndiavsPakistan pic.twitter.com/VnrjbgEjzr — Virrral (@viral_alt) February 24, 2025

'Unreal Downfall'

unreal downfall from Sarfaraz dhoka nh dega to ya tou win hai ya tou learn hai https://t.co/DKSrvsDc6b — Urooba😈 (@aruba_muzaffar) February 23, 2025

'Mohammad Rizwan Today'

Ya to win hai ya learn hai 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z1XtOgyCCg — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) February 24, 2025

'Only Learning, No Winning!'

Rizwan be like ya to learn hai ya to learn hai win naam ki Koi chij nahin Hoti Pakistan mein #ICCChampionsTrophy #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/TQsoQUlL5R — Mohd Abuzar ghaffari quraishi Abu (@AbuzarMohd88147) February 23, 2025

Haha

Ya TOu "WIN" Hai Ya Phir "LEARN" Hai Magar Lagta Hai Hamary Naseeb Mein Sirf "LEARN" He Likha Hai 🥹💯👌🙏#PakvIndia @siasatpk pic.twitter.com/0gnUO8gKrg — Sami Khan (@Taafii_Bhai) February 24, 2025

'(Un) Learn Hai'

'Aaj Learn Hai'

'Aaj toh Learn Hai Bhai'

bhai ya to win hai ya to learn hai. … aaj to learn hai bhai 🤡#INDvsPAK #ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/sARsvjN6Zw — max (@max835970674642) February 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)