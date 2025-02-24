Fans trolled Mohammad Rizwan with funny memes and jokes after Pakistan lost to India by six wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. Pakistan batted first and were bowled out for 241 with Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets and India cruised to victory riding on a 51st ODI century from the bat of Virat Kohli. The Pakistan national cricket team captain had memorably once said, "Ya toh win hai ya learn hai," (Either you win or you learn) and fans recalled that while trolling him after the Green Shirts lost to India. Pakistan now have lost both their matches and are virtually out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Take a look at some memes below.  Fans in Pakistan Celebrate After Virat Kohli Completed His Century in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Video Surfaces.

'Ya toh Win Hai Ya Learn Hai'

'Aaj Learn Mil Gaya Ji'

'Unreal Downfall'

'Mohammad Rizwan Today'

'Only Learning, No Winning!'

Haha

'(Un) Learn Hai'

'Aaj Learn Hai'

'Aaj toh Learn Hai Bhai'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)