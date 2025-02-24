Virat Kohli has massive fan following ad even people of his ‘opponent’ country praise the star batter for his style and gameplay. Kohli smashed an unbeaten century in the ICC champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai leading the Men in Blue to a famous victory. This was Kohli’s first century in the competition history making it even special for the right-handed batter. While Kohli and team India fans around the world celebrated his match winning century, A viral video also claimed that fans in Pakistan celebrated Virat Kohli’s century. Watch the video below. FIFA World Cup Compares ‘Kings’ Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo After Indian Batter’s Century Led His Side to Dominating Victory Over Arch-Rivals Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Highlights Mood in India (See Posts).

Fans in Pakistan Celebrating Virat Kohli's Century in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

اسلام آباد میں موجود کرکٹ شائقین ویرات کوہلی کی سینچری پر خوشی مناتے ہوئے https://t.co/5KyXSQMhdh pic.twitter.com/51Uliy4GNm — Muhammad Faizan Aslam Khan (@FaizanBinAslam1) February 23, 2025

