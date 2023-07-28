Yusuf Pathan plays a memorable knock during the Zim Afro T10 Eliminator as he plays a knock of 26-ball 80 smashing a total of 9 sixes during his innings to take Joburg Buffaloes to triumph over Durban Qalandars and into the Qualifier 2. During his innings he strikes three sixes and a boundary of Mohammad Amir and grabs 24 from his over. Yusuf's clean striking makes fan nostalgic and the video goes viral in no time.

Yusuf Pathan Smashes Mohammad Amir For 24 Runs in One Over

Yusuf Pathan smashed 6, 6, 0, 6, 2, 4 in a single over against Amir. What a beast. 🔥pic.twitter.com/8nCf1H8l8c — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)