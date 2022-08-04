Tejaswin Shankar clinched historic bronze medal for India in Men's High Jump Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The track and field athlete succesfully attempted 2.22m in his final round of the event. He gave India their first ever medal in this sports category in the history of Commonwealth Games.

Check results:

☑️First-ever high jump medal for India at CWG ☑️First track and field medal for India in this CWG edition Tejaswin Shankar🙌🏻#CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/la6a6APpD5 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2022

