ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Odisha FC in their next match at the Indian Super League 2022-23 on Saturday, January 28. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata. ATK Mohun Bagan played a goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC in their previous match. Meanwhile, Odisha suffered a 3-1 defeat against Bengaluru FC. Star Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of ISL 2022-23 and they will provide a live telecast of this game. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Super Cup Returns After Four Years; Kerala To Host the Tournament in April.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC On Star Sports Network

